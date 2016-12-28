Orlando City signs free agent Will Johnson – Goal.com
Goal.com
Orlando City signs free agent Will Johnson
The Canadian midfielder joins the Lions after a successful season with his hometown Toronto FC. Orlando City has signed free agent midfielder Will Johnson on a two-year contract with an option for a third, the team announced Wednesday. Financial …
