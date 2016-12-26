Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ortom commends President Buhari, hails troops over Sambisa

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s military over the capture of Sambisa forest from Boko Haram insurgents. This was contained in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terser Akase.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.