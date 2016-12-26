Ortom commends President Buhari, hails troops over Sambisa

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s military over the capture of Sambisa forest from Boko Haram insurgents. This was contained in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terser Akase.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

