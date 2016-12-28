Ortom Felicitates With Senator Akume At 63

Governor, Samuel Ortom, of Benue State has yesterday felicitated with the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State and Senator representing Benue North West Senatorial District, Dr George Akume on attaining his 63rd birthday.

Governor Ortom, in a letter of felicitation made available to newsmen expressed gratitude to God for his grace and blessings on the life of the Senator.

He enumerated the senator’s achievements to include a successful career in the civil service and thereafter the political terrain.

Ortom stated that Senator Akume’s sterling leadership qualities endeared him to the people of the state who elected him as governor and also ensured his re-election after which the people of his senatorial zone elected him thrice to represent them in the senate.

He noted that as a visionary leader, he was one of those who braved the odds to usher in the wind of change that blew across the country in the 2015 general elections.

The governor prayed God to sustain the Senator with long life, good health, guidance and protection so that he would continue to offer purposeful leadership to the people of the state in particular and the country at large.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

