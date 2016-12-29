Osas Ajibade Shares new photo of baby Azariah

We haven’t seen little Azariah Ajibade, the first offspring of Osas and Gbenro Ajibade in a while. So what’s she up to? Still looking adorable, apparently! The ex-beauty queen posted the latest picture of their baby on social media Tuesday with the caption “Mummy and me 💕💕💕”.

The post Osas Ajibade Shares new photo of baby Azariah appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

