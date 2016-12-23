Pages Navigation Menu

Oscar Completes Transfer To Chinese Club Shanghai SIPG

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Sports

English Premier League side, Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Brazilian midfielder, Oscar to Chinese Super League club, Shanghai SIPG. 25-year-old Oscar joined Chelsea in 2012 and was an instrumental player for the club in successive seasons. The arrival of Antonio Conte at the club saw his importance reduced as he became a fringe player. …

