Oscar leaves Chelsea for Chinese side Shanghai SIPG for around £60m

Chelsea FC and Shanghai SIPG have agreed terms for midfielder Oscar’s estimated £60 million (about N30 billion) move to the Chinese Super League club in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old Brazil international had said earlier this month the transfer was “90 per cent certain’’.

Oscar joined Chelsea from Internacional for £25m (about N12.5bn) in 2012 and has scored 38 times in 203 appearances for the club.

He will complete his move “at the beginning of the January transfer window’’, the English club said in a statement.

Oscar, who has struggled to get into Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side since October, will join former Blues manager Andre Villas-Boas in Shanghai.

The Chinese side confirmed Oscar “will arrive in Shanghai in the coming days to officially join SIPG’’.

The player, who has won the Premier League, Europa League and League Cup during his four-and-a-half-year spell at Stamford Bridge, will earn a reported £400,000 (about N200m) a week.

The transfer fee will rank as the seventh-highest of all time.

Conte last week said the huge money being spent on players by Chinese clubs was a “danger for all teams in the world”.

Oscar’s move comes as former Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez is reportedly on the verge of becoming the world’s highest-paid footballer.

The former Argentina forward will be moving from Boca Juniors to Shanghai Shenhua, where he will earn £615,000 (about N307.5m) a week.

The transfer window opens on Jan. 1 and closes at 23:00 GMT on Jan. 31.

The post Oscar leaves Chelsea for Chinese side Shanghai SIPG for around £60m appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

