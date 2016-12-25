Oscar quits Chelsea for £60m switch to Shanghai SIPG

… to earn a whopping £500,000-a-week bonus

Premier League side Chelsea have confirmed that Oscar is leaving the Stamford Bridge for a record breaking fee of £60million switch to Shanghai SIPG after both clubs agreed terms with the Brazilian.

The 25-year-old has been frozen out of the Blues first team under Antonio Conte and has finally moved on.

Oscar won the Premier League title under Jose Mourinho in 2014-15 and the Europa League in 2012-13 during his four and a half years at Stamford Bridge.

A club statement said: “Chelsea Football Club and Shanghai SIPG have agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Oscar.

The 25-year-old will join the Chinese Super League team at the beginning of the January transfer window.

“He has been a Chelsea player for four-and-a-half years, helping us lift the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League as well as scooping two Chelsea Goal of the Season awards after stunning strikes against Juventus in 2012, on his full debut, and QPR in 2014.

“Skilful and tenacious, Oscar has been highly regarded by fans, players and staff during his time as a Blue, scoring 38 times from 203 Chelsea appearances.

“A summer 2012 arrival from Internacional in his native Brazil, Oscar made his debut as a sub away at QPR before announcing himself with a dipping, bending effort against Antonio Conte’s Juventus at Stamford Bridge.

“It was in the Europa League that Oscar picked up his first medal with Chelsea, playing the full 90 minutes of our 2-1 win over Benfica in the final in Amsterdam before becoming a key player under Jose Mourinho, favoured in the number 10 role thanks to his ability to work effectively at both ends of the pitch.

“Oscar came off the bench to help us secure our League Cup final victory over Spurs at Wembley in March 2015, with the Premier League title secured at the Bridge in early May. Last season, Oscar netted a brilliant first-half hat-trick in an FA Cup win against MK Dons.

“Conte’s arrival in the summer led to a deeper role for Oscar at the beginning of the campaign, but the switch to a 3-4-3 formation in October saw opportunities limited, and he now heads to Shanghai to link up with former Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas.

“We thank Oscar for his wonderful service and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Oscar mega move to China comes with a whopping £500,000-a-week. The Brazilian is the latest South American to triple his earnings after landing a £60million switch from Chelsea.

Anthony Nlebem

The post Oscar quits Chelsea for £60m switch to Shanghai SIPG appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

