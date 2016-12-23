Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oscar set to become latest star heading to China for big payday – FOXSports.com

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Oscar set to become latest star heading to China for big payday
FOXSports.com
Oscar is the latest star headed for China, with a stunning reported £60 million transfer fee set for the January transfer window. According to multiple reports, Oscar's move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG will bring in the highest transfer fee the Blues

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.