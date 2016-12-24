Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oscar’s move a sign of the rising power of Chinese football – Irish Times

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Irish Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Oscar's move a sign of the rising power of Chinese football
Irish Times
In the stands at the Shanghai Stadium, the SIPG fans will hail Brazilian midfielder Oscar's arrival with roars of “We are red!” sung in English, and chants of “niubi”, which translates as a vulgar description of a cow's reproductive organs and is a
Chinese football may become a threat to Premier League – WengerDaily Post Nigeria
Soccer: Oscar to move from Chelsea to Shanghai for reported $73.5 millionSalt Lake Tribune
Chinese Super League to reduce overseas player quota amid influx of expensive foreign talentFirstpost
NEWS.com.au –Daily Mail –The Guardian –We Ain’t Got No History
all 180 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.