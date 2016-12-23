Oscar to sign for Shanghai SIPG, says club

Chelsea’s Brazilian midfielder Oscar will sign with Shanghai SIPG “in the coming days”, the Chinese club said on Friday.

“Shanghai SIPG has formally completed the transfer agreement of Brazil football player Oscar with Chelsea,” it said on its official social media account.

“Oscar will arrive in Shanghai in the coming days to officially join SIPG.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

