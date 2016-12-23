Oscar to sign for Shanghai SIPG, says club
Chelsea’s Brazilian midfielder Oscar will sign with Shanghai SIPG “in the coming days”, the Chinese club said on Friday.
“Shanghai SIPG has formally completed the transfer agreement of Brazil football player Oscar with Chelsea,” it said on its official social media account.
“Oscar will arrive in Shanghai in the coming days to officially join SIPG.”
