Osinbajo, AGF, DG DSS to review Magu’s response to query

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

A three-man team has been mandated to review the response of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to a query issued to him by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN). They are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and […]

