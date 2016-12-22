Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo assures of FG support for SMEs

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports thaat in fulfillment of the Buhari government’s determination to support the growth of small businesses in line with the administration’s diversification agenda, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday paid an unscheduled visit to the Mpape artisans’ village. The village is located near the Maitama district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Prof.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.