Osinbajo Will Face Removal – Apostle Suleman Releases Shocking 2017 Prophecies

Speaking while ministering at the just concluded ‘Fresh Fire Revival’ which was held at the new Lagos headquarters of his ministry, the founder of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM), Apostle John Suleman, released his prophecies for the year 2017.

Below is how Ojealao Philip, a prayer band member at Omega Fire Ministry, reported his prophets 2017 prophesies on Facebook;

APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEMAN gave out some of the 2017 prophecies.

*God will humble Buhari in 2017.

*God particularly revealed to me that in Nigeria, it is not going to be business as usual between the vice president and the presidency. His words; “Two times, Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, will face removal from office. They will alienate him and they will make attempts to remove him.

*Ghana’s new president will jail many Servant of God.

*I see presidents being removed in Africa, I see presidents being installed,” said Suleman while ministering at the just concluded ‘Fresh Fire’ revival which held at the new Lagos headquarters of his ministry, OFM.

*Year 2017 is when the Nigerian government will fight the Church like never before.”

*On Ghana’s situation with the incoming regime, I saw several people being thrown into jail during the era of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

NOTE: Full text will be out January