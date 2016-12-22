Osun again offers free train ride for Christmas and New Year
To lessen the financial burden of transportation during the yuletide, the Osun State Government has offered to provide free Christmas and New year train services for its citizens? who would want to return home to celebrate with their relatives. Osun government is extending the welfare gesture to residents despite financial hardship faced by different governments of the Federation.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG