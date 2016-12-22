Osun again offers free train ride for Christmas and New Year

To lessen the financial burden of transportation during the yuletide, the Osun State Government has offered to provide free Christmas and New year train services for its citizens? who would want to return home to celebrate with their relatives. Osun government is extending the welfare gesture to residents despite financial hardship faced by different governments of the Federation.

