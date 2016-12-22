Osun budgets N138.2bn for 2017

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, on Wednesday presented a budget of N138,232,946,670 for the 2017 fiscal year before the state House of Assembly for consideration. Presenting the ‘Budget of Recovery’, on behalf of the governor, the Permanent Secretary, Osun Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Segun Olorunsogo, puts reccurrent expenditure at N75,823,942,160.

