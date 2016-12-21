Rauf Aregbesola Osun governor presents N138.2bn 2017 budget to Assembly – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Rauf Aregbesola Osun governor presents N138.2bn 2017 budget to Assembly
Pulse Nigeria
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, on Wednesday presented a budget of N138,232,946,670 for the 2017 fiscal year before the state House of Assembly for consideration. Presenting the 'Budget of Recovery', on behalf of the governor, the Permanent Secretary, …
Osun again offers free train ride for Christmas and New Year
Yuletide: Osun offers free train service from Lagos
Aregbesola presents N138b budget, Fayose signs appropriation bill
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG