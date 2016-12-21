Pages Navigation Menu

Rauf Aregbesola Osun governor presents N138.2bn 2017 budget to Assembly – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 21, 2016


Rauf Aregbesola Osun governor presents N138.2bn 2017 budget to Assembly
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, on Wednesday presented a budget of N138,232,946,670 for the 2017 fiscal year before the state House of Assembly for consideration. Presenting the 'Budget of Recovery', on behalf of the governor, the Permanent Secretary, …
