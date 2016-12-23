Osun policeman remanded in prison over alleged checkpoint murder – Vanguard
|
Nigeria Today
|
Osun policeman remanded in prison over alleged checkpoint murder
Vanguard
An Osogbo Magistrate's Court in Osun, yesterday, remanded a 48-year-old policeman, Pius Felix, in prison for alleged murder. Felix, who is attached to Awo Police Station, Ede, is facing a count of murder. Magistrate Olubukola Oluwolagba, ordered the …
Policeman docked for murder at checkpoint
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG