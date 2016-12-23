Pages Navigation Menu

Osun policeman remanded in prison over alleged checkpoint murder

Osun policeman remanded in prison over alleged checkpoint murder
Vanguard
An Osogbo Magistrate's Court in Osun, yesterday, remanded a 48-year-old policeman, Pius Felix, in prison for alleged murder. Felix, who is attached to Awo Police Station, Ede, is facing a count of murder. Magistrate Olubukola Oluwolagba, ordered the …
Policeman docked for murder at checkpointPremium Times

