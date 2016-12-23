Pages Navigation Menu

Osun SWAN installs Ooni of Ife as patron

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

SPORTS Writers Association of Nigeria, Osun State chapter has installed the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, as its patron. At the presentation of the certificate of installation at Oduduwa House in Ile-Ife, the Chairman of the chapter, Adeyemi Aboderin, said the Ooni’s choice was in recognition of his advocacy for peace and […]

