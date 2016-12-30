Our business is safety, NAMA tells airlines over Harmattan cancellations – Daily Trust
|
NTA News
|
Our business is safety, NAMA tells airlines over Harmattan cancellations
Daily Trust
The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and Airline Operators of Nigeria are in a bitter spat over forced cancellations on account of the Harmattan. Operators blamed the forced cancellations on NAMA not having suitable nagivation aids. But in a …
Nigeria commences upgrade of airport facilities to check reduced flight visibility
Reduced visibility: NAMA worries over airlines, passengers' plight
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG