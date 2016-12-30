Pages Navigation Menu

Our business is safety, NAMA tells airlines over Harmattan cancellations – Daily Trust

Our business is safety, NAMA tells airlines over Harmattan cancellations
Daily Trust
The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and Airline Operators of Nigeria are in a bitter spat over forced cancellations on account of the Harmattan. Operators blamed the forced cancellations on NAMA not having suitable nagivation aids. But in a
Reduced visibility: NAMA worries over airlines, passengers' plightGuardian

