Our members decamping to APC will regret – PDP chieftain
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Chief Alexander Mwolwus, says that his party members decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC) will regret their actions later. The PDP stalwart spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pankshin on Wednesday while reacting to the decamping of […]
The post Our members decamping to APC will regret – PDP chieftain appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG