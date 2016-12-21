Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Our members decamping to APC will regret – PDP chieftain

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Chief Alexander Mwolwus, says that his party members decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC) will regret their actions later. The PDP stalwart spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pankshin on Wednesday while reacting to the decamping of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Our members decamping to APC will regret – PDP chieftain appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.