Our Mosque was not burnt – Enugu Cattle dealers

By Dennis Agbo

Cattle dealers in Garriki Cattle market, Awkunanu-Enugu, yesterday faulted media reports that their mosque was burnt down owing to a dispute between two people in the market that led to their deaths.

The cattle dealers said that a burnt property in the market was a as a result of harmatan haze, which no single individual or group was identified as being responsible for the fire incident.

Leaders of the cattle market spoke yesterday when Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state visited the market for on-the-spot assessment and interaction with the cattle market community.

Governor Ugwuanyi was conducted round the market by the Chairman of the Garriki cattle market Association, Alhaji Baba Ali, former Senior Special Assistant to the Enugu state Governor on inter-community matters, Hon. Ahmed Abubakar, among other leaders of the Hausa community in the market.

Speaking on the incident that took place on Wednesday, the Chairman of Garriki Cattle market in Enugu, Alhaji Baba Ali said: “Something happened by accident that we did not expect. Since 1970, we have been with the Igbo people here in peace and we have not had any problem. Something just happened by accident but we have settled the problem.

“Any other news they are telling you is mere propaganda. We don’t have problem, we have been together since 1970, both Amagu and Amaechi, we have been together like brothers and sisters.

The post Our Mosque was not burnt – Enugu Cattle dealers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

