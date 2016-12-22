Gov Emmanuel Restates Commitment To Youth Devt – Leadership Newspapers
|
BusinessDay
|
Gov Emmanuel Restates Commitment To Youth Devt
Leadership Newspapers
Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel has restated his administration's readiness to develop and encourage young talents by creating enabling environment and supporting them to excell in their endeavours. Governor Emmanuel stated this during …
Our plans for next year, by Udom Emmanuel
Gov. Emmanuel presents N365bn budget for 2017
Udom Emmanuel presents N365.2bn budget
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG