Our Target’s To Make Lagos Africa’s 3rd Largest Economy– Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday said that one of his administration’s objectives is to propel the State from being the fifth to become the third largest economy in Africa. He said to achieve this, the State Government would focus more on Education (especially vocational training), scaling up of its health facilities, including renewal and building of world class infrastructure in the coming year.

