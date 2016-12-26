Pages Navigation Menu

Outgoing UN scribe reclaims top spot in South Korean Presidential poll survey

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

Ban Ki-moon, outgoing UN Secretary General, whose second five-year term is set to end by the end of this year, reclaimed top spot in recent South Korean presidential polls, local survey showed on Monday. According to a survey of 2,528 voters nationwide conducted by local pollster Realmeter between Dec. 19 and 23, support for Ban…

