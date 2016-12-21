Over $1m cash recovered in panel member’s home

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) has revealed how over $1.30million cash was recovered from the Abuja home of a member of committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate procurement of arms and equipment in the Armed Forces, Air Commodore Umar Mohammed (rtd).

A lawyer representing the office, Shuaibu Labaran, said upon receiving intelligence reports, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed Umar’s home, conducted a search and recovered $1,030,000 cash and other currencies at the military officer’s residence.

Labaran said some sensitive official documents (which he refused to name) and two pump action guns (marked: SBSG Magnum 397 and SBGS Interpress 09-1573) were also recovered during the search.

He gave the house address as No 4 Lungi Close, Mississippi, Maitama, Abuja.

Labaran spoke while making his opening remark, as the lead prosecution lawyer in the trial of Mohammed and his firm, EasyJet Integrated Services Limited, before Justice John Tsoho, of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Under the Administration of Criminal Act (ACJA) 2015, a prosecutor is required, before the commencement of trial, to render an opening statement, containing a summary of his/her case against the defendant.

Earlier, Labaran told the court that the prosecution has complied with the order for Umar’s release from DSS’ custody, having fulfilled his bail condition, following which he applied to make the opening statement.

Lead defence lawyer, Hassan Liman (SAN), confirmed Umar’s release from the DSS custody.

He said his client was released on December 2.

