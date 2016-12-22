Over 240,000 Students Now Enrolled In NOUN – VC

Over 240,000 Nigerians are now students of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, a feat which is a reflection of the academic revolution and standard set through re-invigoration of its curriculum and adoption of clear cut academic policies aimed at making education easily accessible and affordable to Nigerians.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu stated this yesterday in Abuja when he played host to members of the Nigerian Guild Of Editors (NGE) who paid him a courtesy call at his office.

Prof. Adamu said NOUN could not have come at a much more better time in the lives of Nigerians as the institution has not only heavily bridged the gap in affordable education but has helped raised the standard and bar in university education across the country and beyond.

He particularly stated that the institution which today has numerous faculties and courses cutting across different spheres of life has study centers spread across the country to the tune of about 476.

“ I remember how our study center in Kano for instance got flooded following a presentation we made on radio on how even housewives and others could stay at home and earn their degrees after very rewarding educational experience and tutelage with us. This is the kind of opportunity that the University provides .

“We have continued to update and restructure our curriculum in line with NUC guidelines to attain maximum academic excellence and standards in all our faculties and departments and are proud with our achievements over the years, “ Prof Adamu stated.

The director of Learner Support Services of the University, Prof. Stanley Naribo Ngor, who also spoke at the meeting, eulogised the NGE but called for real professionalism in media practice. He said the University was open to collaborations with the NGE and others in empowering journalists and media practioners across the country, especially within the context of intellectual conducts as being pursued by the university.

Earlier, Vice President of the NGE ( North), Suleiman Uba Gaya, who led the NGE team had earlier in his speech requested NOUN to set up two special study centers for the NGE in Abuja and Lagos. He said this will go a long way in harnessing the huge potentials of Journalists in achieving their academic dreams even as it will enhance professionalism in the industry.

Uba who commended the strive of the NOUN, said over the years the institution has indeed become an excellent example of how education and academic brilliance could be entrenched in a developing country like Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor who agreed to look into the prospects of the proposal, said the institution would look into its prospects within the ambit of regulations of the institution, adding that NOUN was open to partnerships that would help boost the country’s educational standards and development.

