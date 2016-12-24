Over 5000 People Trying To Flee Their War-Torn Countries Died In Mediterranean Sea In 2016, Says UN – Indiatimes.com
Over 5000 People Trying To Flee Their War-Torn Countries Died In Mediterranean Sea In 2016, Says UN
More than 5,000 people have died while trying to cross the Mediterranean sea in 2016, says a United Nations report. The latest estimates include 100 people believed to have drowned following a shipwreck Thursday, the UN Refugee Agency said in a …
