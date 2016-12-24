Over 5000 People Trying To Flee Their War-Torn Countries Died In Mediterranean Sea In 2016, Says UN – Indiatimes.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in World


Over 5000 People Trying To Flee Their War-Torn Countries Died In Mediterranean Sea In 2016, Says UN
More than 5,000 people have died while trying to cross the Mediterranean sea in 2016, says a United Nations report. The latest estimates include 100 people believed to have drowned following a shipwreck Thursday, the UN Refugee Agency said in a …
Migrant death toll passes 5000 after two boats capsize off ItalyThe Guardian
Migrant crisis: UN says 5000 drown trying to reach Europe this yearBBC News
Mediterranean migrant deaths in 2016 pass 5000: UNDaily News & Analysis
Al-Bawaba –UN News Centre –The Independent –WMOT
all 68 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

