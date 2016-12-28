Over 53,000 condoms were distributed at the Calabar Carnival Village

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA),said it has so far distributed over 53,000 condoms through its Wise-up Cross River State campaign at Calabar Christmas Village.

Mr. Olamide Onifade, Head, Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, UNFPA, Wise-up Cross River State, disclosed this in a release he issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Sunday.