Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Over 53,000 condoms were distributed at the Calabar Carnival Village

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA),said it has so far distributed over 53,000 condoms through its Wise-up Cross River State campaign at Calabar Christmas Village.

Mr. Olamide Onifade, Head, Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, UNFPA, Wise-up Cross River State, disclosed this in a release he issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Sunday.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.