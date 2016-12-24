Over 588 FRSC personnel get promoted

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja approved the promotion of more than 588 Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC) personnel.

A statement signed by Mr Bisi Kazeem ,Head of Media Relations and Strategy FRSC said the approval was sequel to the recent promotion exercise conducted by the Management of the commission.

According to Kazeem, one of the 588 newly promoted is the Assistant Corps Marshal. Dauda Biu who is in charge of Finance and Accounts Department of the commission now elevated to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal.

He said eight corps commanders were promoted to the rank of corps marshals .

They are Ayobami Omiyale, the Sector Commander, Kogi State Sector Command; Susan Ajenge; the Niger state Sector Commander.

Others are :Peter Kibo, Sector Commander, Imo; Taiwo Eseyin, Zonal Head of Operations Zone 7 Abuja and Osawe Efosa, officer in charge of Corps Safety Engineering were also promoted.

The rest are Albert Moore, Corps Transport Standardization Officer and Osakwe Fidelis, Head of Section, Discipline.

He said that 11 Deputy Corps Commanders also got elevated to the rank of Corps Commanders while 75 Assistant Corps Commanders were promoted to Deputy Corps Commanders.

One hundred and twenty three Chief Superintendent Route Commanders were promoted to the new rank of Assistant Corps Commander.

“Other beneficiaries are 12 Superintendent Route Commanders who were promoted to Chief Route Commanders, 11 Route Commanders to Senior Route Commanders .

“108 Deputy Route Commanders and 237 Assistant Route Commanders were elevated to Route Commanders and Deputy Route Commander respectively.”

Kazeem said Dr Boboye Oyeyemi , Corps Marshal, commended the newly promoted officers for their well deserved elevation, adding that he was impressed with excellent performance during the exercise.

He enjoined them to justify the confidence reposed in them as they wear their new ranks in the line of duty.

