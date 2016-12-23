Overland expands operations to Asaba

One of the domestic carriers in the country, Overland Airways, has announced the start of flight services from Lagos to Asaba, Delta State, effective December 21, 2016.



The new route, according to the operator, will enhance economic activities in Delta State and Overland Airways’ revamped operations to Asaba International Airport, which began recently with the commencement of flights services from Abuja to Asaba.



This would further strengthen the economic linkages between the peoples of the South-south and South-East and the South-Western parts of Nigeria, as well as improve the social ties among them.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Overland Airways, Capt. Edward Boyo, said that air transport is a key factor in the economic development of Delta State, and the accelerated development of the State’s economy. This, he said, is strategic to the development of the economies of the South-East and South-South regions.



The Chief Operating Officer, Aanu Benson, added that Overland Airways is a major stakeholder in Delta State and a partner for economic development.

“Overland Airways has returned to Asaba to re-energise economic activities in the Delta region and surrounding States with its excellent flight services,” she said.Overland Airways flight services from Lagos to Asaba will be operated with the globally renowned ATR turboprop aircraft.

which is noted for its superior technological design and is particularly suited for short-distance flights in terms of economic reliability, safety and comfort.



“Overland Airways has carved out a niche for itself amongst Nigerian carriers in terms of maintaining high safety and operational standards, and Delta State indigenes are thus assured of the highest safety standards and excellent customer service.



“The IATA Operational Safety Audit registration and International Air Transport Association (IATA) membership recently achieved by the airline are testament to this fact,” Benson said.



