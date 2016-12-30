Oyo budgets N207.6bn for 2017

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State today presented N207, 671,495,300:00 as the 2017 budget tagged “Budget of Self Reliance”, to the state House of Assembly stressing that the budget has been designed to be Internally Generated Revenue driven. Ajimobi further assured that in the Informal sector, the state is targeting 20 percent of the population which is presently pegged at six million individuals with presumptive tax rate of N3000 per annum.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

