Oyo budgets N207.6bn for 2017
Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State today presented N207, 671,495,300:00 as the 2017 budget tagged “Budget of Self Reliance”, to the state House of Assembly stressing that the budget has been designed to be Internally Generated Revenue driven. Ajimobi further assured that in the Informal sector, the state is targeting 20 percent of the population which is presently pegged at six million individuals with presumptive tax rate of N3000 per annum.
