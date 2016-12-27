Oyo College Of Education Lecturers Begin Strike Over Unpaid Salary

The Academic Staff of Oyo State College of Education, OYSCOED, Lanlate, have begun an indefinite strike over 10 month salary arrears. This is contained in a communiqué signed by Olatunde Ogundiran, the Caretaker Chairman, Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union on Monday and made available to reporters. Mr. Ogundiran, in the communiqué, said “lecturers were …

The post Oyo College Of Education Lecturers Begin Strike Over Unpaid Salary appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

