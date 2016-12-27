Oyo College Of Education Lecturers Begin Strike Over Unpaid Salary
The Academic Staff of Oyo State College of Education, OYSCOED, Lanlate, have begun an indefinite strike over 10 month salary arrears. This is contained in a communiqué signed by Olatunde Ogundiran, the Caretaker Chairman, Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union on Monday and made available to reporters. Mr. Ogundiran, in the communiqué, said “lecturers were …
