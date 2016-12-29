Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyo State College Of Education Begins Indefinite Strike.

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public that the Oyo State College of Education has began indefinite strike. It has been reported that the Academic Staff of Oyo State College of Education, OYSCOED, Lanlate, have begun an indefinite strike over 10 month salary arrears. This was made known in a statement issued by Olatunde Ogundiran, …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Oyo State College Of Education Begins Indefinite Strike. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.