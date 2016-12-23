Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pageant organizers react after they were blasted for the car gift their winner received

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A chaperon, Babaahmiteh two days ago took to his Instagram page to express displeasure over the car prize the winner of a pageant who was his model got. Read here if you missed.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Well, the organizers have reacted saying they started little and hope to be bigger. See after the cut…

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.