Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paperwork ‘best manual backup’ for clean voter register – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Paperwork 'best manual backup' for clean voter register
The Star, Kenya
ICT cabinet secretary Joe Mucheru,KONZA technopolis chairman Reuben Mutiso with chief executive John Tanui launches 2016-2020 technopolis strategic plan in Nairobi on December19,2016.PHOTO/ENOS TECHE. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ …
Manual voting backup needed, minister saysDaily Nation
Electronic voting system could lock out 2.5m voters, ICT CS saysCitizen TV (press release)
al-Shabab can interfere with electronic voting system – CS MucheruHivisasa.com
TUKO.CO.KE
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.