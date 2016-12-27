Pages Navigation Menu

Para-Athletics: Paralympic gold medallist, Onye may quit sport “truck pushing’’

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Apparently disappointed by the Federal Government’s inability to accord a befitting reception to the Paralympians for winning laurels at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, gold medallist, Lauretta Onye, may quit sport. In spite of winning medals and hoisting the country’s flag at different international championships, Onye says she is not proud to be called a Nigerian…

