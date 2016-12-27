Para-Athletics: Paralympic gold medallist, Onye may quit sport “truck pushing’’
Apparently disappointed by the Federal Government’s inability to accord a befitting reception to the Paralympians for winning laurels at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, gold medallist, Lauretta Onye, may quit sport. In spite of winning medals and hoisting the country’s flag at different international championships, Onye says she is not proud to be called a Nigerian…
