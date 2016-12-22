Pardew Gets The Axe At Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have confirmed the exit of Alan Pardew from the club in his capacity as a manager.

Pardew left Newcastle in January 2015, to take over at the eagles and he led them to 10th on the table. However, his first full season was not a success, as a dreadful second half to the season saw them finish five points above the drop zone.

The former Southampton boss also failed to win the FA cup, despite making it to the final, losing 2-1 to United after extra time.

And Pardew has failed to turn around their fortunes in the first half of the 2016-17 season, with Palace just a point above the bottom three with 15 points from 17 games.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player.

“Following a fantastic second half of 2014-15, the 2015-16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA Cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record-breaking fourth time.

“During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future.

“With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time.”

The post Pardew Gets The Axe At Crystal Palace appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

