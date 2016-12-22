Pages Navigation Menu

Pardew sacked as Crystal Palace manager

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Crystal Palace has sacked Alan Pardew as their manager. Pardew joined the London club from Newcastle United in January 2015 and led them to a top 10 finish in the Premier League. However, his first full season in charge did not go well and Palace finished only five points above relegation places. Pardew also saw […]

