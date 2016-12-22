Pardew sacked as Crystal Palace manager
Alan Pardew has been sacked as manager of Crystal Palace, the club announced on Thursday.
Pardew left Newcastle United to take over at Selhurst Park in January 2015 and led the club to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League, Goal reports.
But his first full season in charge did not prove as successful in the league, Palace enduring a dreadful second half of the campaign, finishing just five points above the relegation zone.
The former Southampton and Charlton Athletic boss led Palace to the FA Cup final, only to see his side beaten 2-1 in extra time by Manchester United in May.
The post Pardew sacked as Crystal Palace manager appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG