Paris debt refund: Ensure close monitoring of receipts and utilisation, NLC tells state chairmen

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC has called on all the state councils of the Congress to monitor closely and engage with their state governments to ensure that substantial part of the funds accrued from the refund of Paris debt deductions are used for the defraying of outstanding arrears of salaries, pensions and gratuity. This […]

