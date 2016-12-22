Paris debt refund: Ensure close monitoring of receipts and utilisation, NLC tells state chairmen

LEADERSHIP of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC has called on all the state councils of the Congress to monitor closely and engage with their state governments to ensure that substantial part of the funds accrued from the refund of Paris debt deductions are used for the defraying of outstanding arrears of salaries, pensions and gratuity. This […]

The post Paris debt refund: Ensure close monitoring of receipts and utilisation, NLC tells state chairmen appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

