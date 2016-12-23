Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paris Jackson and boyfriend Michael Snoddy make tropical Hawaii even hotter – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Paris Jackson and boyfriend Michael Snoddy make tropical Hawaii even hotter
Daily Mail
The 18-year-old and her beau put on a very amorous display as they got some time alone during their island getaway. Tropical heat:Paris Jackson and boyfriend Michael Snoddy turned up the heat as they vacationed in Maui, Hawaii, on Wednesday. Not shy: …
Paris Jackson's Bikini Make-out SessionTMZ.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.