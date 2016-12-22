Passage of Peace Corps Bill best legislative action in 2016 – Saraki
The President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has spoken further on the reason the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill 2016 was passed into law by both chambers of the National Assembly, this year. Speaking at the end of the year ceremony/gala night organised by the Peace Corps of […]
