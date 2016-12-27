Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Passengers travelling to Greece, Hong Kong arrested in Nigeria for possessing cocaine

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

seven wraps of cocaine inserted inside anus

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The suspects were arrested at the Lagos airport.

The post Passengers travelling to Greece, Hong Kong arrested in Nigeria for possessing cocaine appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.