Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Passionate, loving and eccentric Otter remembered at memorial – News24

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Passionate, loving and eccentric Otter remembered at memorial
News24
Cape Town – Slain City of Cape Town transport department official Steven Otter was praised as passionate, eccentric and loving by friends and family paying tribute to him at a packed memorial service in Claremont on Friday. Some of the mourners came …
Family, friends bid farewell to Steven OtterIndependent Online
Mourners bid farewell to slain ex-journo Steven OtterEyewitness News
Memorial Service for Murdered City Spokesperson Steven OtterAllAfrica.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.