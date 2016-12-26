Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Passport, license process to be easy – News Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Passport, license process to be easy
News Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
“We have a 10-year plan for reforms we've been following, however, as with every plan the sequence and prioritisation ranges with government emphasis. “And so for 2017 we will be focusing very heavily on making it easier to do business in Nigeria.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.