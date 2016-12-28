“Passport, License Process Will Be Made Easy In 2017” – FG

The federal government has announced that the process of getting passport, driver’s license among others will be made easy in 2017.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Joe Abah, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, yesterday, said there will be new reforms in public service in 2017 that would adequately foster the country’s growth.

His words: “We have a 10-year plan for reforms we’ve been following, however, as with every plan the sequence and prioritisation ranges with government emphasis.

“And so for 2017 we will be focusing very heavily on making it easier to do business in Nigeria.

“And that is why the bureau has commissioned a number of studies to look at the bottlenecks to service delivery and we are looking at those things that affect the ordinary Nigerian directly.

“For instance, the processes for getting a passport, the processes for getting a driver’s licence, the process for getting a tax clearance and the process for seeing a doctor in a government hospital.

“And the gap between when you retire and when you actually start to get your pension. We have instances where people have retired and for one year they haven’t got any pension.

“So, these are some of the topical issues we will be looking at to see where the bottlenecks are and what we can do to ease the process.

“We are also optimistic that our report on restructuring of the merged ministry will go to council very early in the new year, with a recommendation that we do the same for all the other ministries.’’