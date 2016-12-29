Pastor, 35, Remanded For Allegedly Raping 5-year-old Girl

A 53-year-old Pastor, Gabriel Asateru has been ordered to be remanded in prison custody by an Ado-Ekiti Magistrate court for allegedly defiling a 5-year-old girl.

The cleric, who oversees an orthodox church in the community according to the police prosecutor, Inspector Bayo Ajiboye committed the offence on December 23 in Ifishin-Ekiti in Ido-Osi local government area of Ekiti state.

Ajiboye told the court that the accused, on the said day allegedly defiled innocent girl,(names withheld) by cajoling her to sit on his lap.

The offence, the police prosecutor said contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State adding that he had duplicated his case file and sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The counsel to the accused, Mr Tunde Olayemi ‘s plea seeking for a date of adjournment pending the outcome from DPP was not taken.

Magistrate Modupe Afeniforo who lamented incessant cases of rape in the state consequently ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.

