Pastor Adeboye Commends Gov. Fayose’s Courage & Boldness in Defence of his people
General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye, lauded Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State for his courage and boldness in defence of the people of the state. Adeboye made this known when he was received by Governor Fayose and the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adejugbe at the […]
