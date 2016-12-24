Pastor Adeboye Commends Gov. Fayose’s Courage & Boldness in Defence of his people

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye, lauded Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State for his courage and boldness in defence of the people of the state. Adeboye made this known when he was received by Governor Fayose and the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adejugbe at the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

