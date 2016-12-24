Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor Adeboye Commends Gov. Fayose’s Courage & Boldness in Defence of his people

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye, lauded Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State for his courage and boldness in defence of the people of the state. Adeboye made this known when he was received by Governor Fayose and the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adejugbe at the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.