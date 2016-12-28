Pastor Adeboye visits Kirikiri Maximum Prison (photos)
Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of Christ (RCCG) today blessed the Kirikiri maximum prisons at the early hours with his presence, with intention of reaching out to inmates.
He gave a charge, where he admonished the inmates that “Whatever dream they have regardless of the circumstances they have found themselves, their dreams would come to pass”
During his visit he was also able to:
- * Look at the ongoing works and projects in the Maximum Hospital
- * Give Christmas season food items and health care items to the prison
- * Check on RCCG sponsored Open University
- * Check on the female students and officers
- * Also promised he will keep fighting the case of the inmates with the Government of the day across Nigeria.
- * Pray for both inmates and their beloved wardens
- * Finally promised RCCG will continue to do more in the prison. Because every soul matters both in and outside of the Walls.
