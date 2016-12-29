Pastor Adeboye’s Endorsement Of Governor Fayose And Its Contradictions

On December 24, 2016, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye paid a visit to Ekiti State. Since it was supposed to be a religious program the man of God held religious rallies at Ado Ekiti, Ilawe Ekiti, and Ogotun Ekiti. He also called on Governor Ayo Fayose who entertained him and gave him a “gift” on behalf of the government and people of Ekiti State. In appreciation of the gift, Pastor Adeboye prayed for the governor.

This piece was written by Pastor Julius Oluwafemi. The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of 360Nobs.com.

The governor later accompanied the Pastor to the palace of Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe. In his brief political remarks at the palace, Pastor Adeboye eulogized Governor Ayo Fayose for his “courage and boldness” and recommended his model of governance to other governors in the country.

Turning to Mr. Fayose the RCCG leader said, “We thank God for your courage, for your boldness. We are grateful to God for your being willing to take risks so that your people can be protected. You have been a governor who knows when to say enough is enough in defense of his people. And I am sure you know what I am talking about and I am sure the world knows. I don’t want to say more than that but be assured that we are praying for you and you will succeed in Jesus name. We wish all other governors who stand for their people, defend their people and know when to say enough is enough and we thank God for their lives.”

In his reply, the obviously elated Governor Fayose thanked the priest for pouring encomiums on him. The governor was full of praise for Pastor Adeboye. While thanking the man of God for coming to Ekiti state to endorse his governance style Governor Fayose told the priest that “We need prayers that The Lord would make our year 2017 a meaningful one. We believe in God. We believe in you.” The governor had forgotten that he had predicted that 2017 would be a year of agony and disaster for Nigeria.

Since the politico-religious rally was concluded the Ekiti state radio and television stations have been airing the political endorsement of Governor Fayose by Pastor Adeboye. However, many of the workers who have not been paid salaries for six months have questioned Pastor Adeboye for not asking Governor Fayose to protect their interests.

They wonder whether Pastor Adeboye is interpreting the insults daily heaped on President Muhammadu Buhari by Governor Fayose as evidence of “courage and boldness.” They also wonder why Pastor Adeboye did not join President Buhari in asking Governor Fayose to use the refund of the London/Paris Club debt to pay the arrears of salaries of workers in Ekiti state.

Instead of paying millions of naira to purchase political endorsement of religious leaders, Governor Fayose should realize that Pastor Adeboye is an inconsistent politician. Even though he supported and prayed in vain for the reelection of President Goodluck Jonathan he has since switched his alliance and loyalty to President Buhari. After all, he prays for the success of the Buhari regime on the ground that Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice-President is a pastor within the RCCG fold. These days, he goes in and out of the presidential villa at Abuja to pray for President Buhari.

In asking other governors to emulate Governor is Pastor Adeboye asking them to loot the treasury of their states to purchase choice properties in Abuja, Lagos, and Dubai like Governor Fayose? In asking other governors to be “bold and courageous” like Governor Fayose, is Pastor Adeboye asking them to kill their political opponents? Or is Pastor Adeboye not aware that Fayose’s current spokesperson, Lere Olayinka once accused Mr. Fayose of killing the likes of Tunji Omojola, Ayo Daramola, Kehinde Fasuba, etc? Is Pastor Adeboye asking other governors to hire and fund thugs? Is Pastor Adeboye asking other governors to travel to China to execute fake projects like the poultry scam?

Pastor Adeboye should please set out those aspects of Governor Fayose’s governance style that should be copied by other governors. Otherwise, the other governors should ignore Pastor Adeboye and other prosperity pastors who have become defenders of the status quo and criminal politics. Very soon, he will join the likes of Bishop Hassan Kukah had asked President Buhari to stop the war against corruption because President Jonathan conceded victory when he lost the presidential election in 2015. Why are these fortune seeking pastors pretending to be winning souls for Christ when they are selfish traders who are busy exploiting the ignorance of worshippers?

Instead of visiting the poor in prisons, our fake pastors visit corrupt politicians who have stolen billions. Instead of identifying with the unemployed and the poor they pay courtesy calls on goverrnors who normally entertain them at public expence. Let the fake pastors go around deceiving the people. Did Pastor Ayo Ortsajefor not adopt President Jonathan as a model of good governance? Pastor Adeboye’s endorsement of Governor Fayose will not save him when he will stand trial for stealing billions of naira from the office of the National Security Adviser and the treasury of Ekiti State.

